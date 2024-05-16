A woman who was found dead inside a house in Leicester has been named by police as Bhajan Kaur.

The 76-year-old's body was found in a property in Bolsover Street at just after 8.00pm on Monday 13 May.

A post-mortem examination has been completed but police say further tests are being carried out.

Officers have arrested a man, 47, on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody and officers have been granted extra time to question him.

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of what it describes as "previous police contact".

Bolsover Road has been closed throughout the week to allow police to carry out enquiries. This closure has been lifted, but officers remain at the scene.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: "A team of detectives are continuing to work to understand what has occurred and a cordon will remain in place while we thoroughly examine the scene.

"We currently have a man arrested in connection with the death and today (Wednesday 15 May) we obtained a magistrate’s extension to detain him further.

"This is an extremely difficult time for Mrs Kaur’s family and specialist officers continue to support them.

"House to house enquiries and a trawl of CCTV continues in the area and if anyone has any footage or information which may assist, they are asked to get in touch.

"We understand that the incident may have caused some alarm in the community, and we would like to reassure you that this is an isolated incident and also thank them for their patience while we closed the road to assist with our enquiries. Local officers will be out and about in the area to reassure people. If anyone has concerns, they are asked to approach them or contact 101."

