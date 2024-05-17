Derby County backs police knife crime campaign

Derby County fans have been seeing a number of messages about knife crime as part of a national week of intensification.

The club have been supporting Derbyshire police's efforts around Operation Sceptre - showing messages on their digital billboards and screens throughout Pride Park Stadium over the past few weeks.

The team also support with prevention work, delivering a range of sessions to youngsters on their sports programmes.

T/Inspector Ben Frearson, from Derbyshire Constabulary, has worked closely with the trust.

He said: “Tackling crime, particularly issues like knife crime, partnership work is essential to cover all aspects and ensure we get to the right people.

“We are incredible grateful to have the support of the team at Derby County and the Community Trust and we know our messages will be getting out to many, many people who pass the boards each day.

“Whilst we know it is only a small minority of people in Derbyshire who believe it is acceptable to carry knives, prevention is key and we never want to become complacent.

"We will not stop when it comes to educating people about the dangers, consequences and misconceptions around knife crime – and want to make sure people are better equipped to make the right decisions and challenge the wrong ones.

"Being able to do this alongside the Trust, who are active in the community and local schools, is fantastic.

"Going into their sessions and being integrated into their love of sport is invaluable when it comes to engaging with the young people who value it so much.

“It helps us build that trust and ultimately helps them take on board what we need to get across.

“We want to thank the Trust for their support. It makes all the difference for this kind of prevention work.”

The trust also aims to improve lives through physical activity and sport.

The team deliver a range of programmes, which focus on supporting young people through promoting teamwork, leadership and resilience.Gavin Lewis, inclusion manager for Derby County Community Trust, said: “Knife crime is an important topic and we cover this a lot through our community-based inclusion sessions.

“Having the support of our police partners within this delivery helps to break down many barriers, which ultimately leads to safer outcomes for all.

“We are committed to supporting our communities and supporting young people to lead happy and healthy lives.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...