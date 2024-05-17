Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Rajiv Popat spoke to a woman in Leicester whose father was infected with HIV and Hepatitis C from infected blood.

Sarah Adams from Leicester was only two years old in 1982 when her Haemophiliac father was given blood products following a football injury.

Three years later, Alan Burgess received a letter to say that he had been infected with HIV.

Alan revealed his diagnosis to his daughter when she was 11. She recalls: "It was the scariest thing I've ever been told.

"I was sworn to secrecy wasn't allowed to tell a soul, no friends, nobody could know about my dads HIV. Only because of the stigma.

He also had his own business at that time, he was a really successful painter and decorator employing different people as the work was coming in. And obviously this had to be kept hush hush because he would lose the work".

Alan was also infected with Hepatitis C. For Sarah and her siblings the news was devastating.

She describes how she and her sister faced the effects of the stigma and abuse at school.

"It was a horrible time to be at school," she said.

"I would get bullied quite a lot at school when people did find out. I was on free school meals at the time because of my dad not working and my mum caring for him.

"Because of the bullying at school it was a lot easier for my sister and I to not have the meals at all so we wouldn't eat at all during the school day.

"It was at the time with the adverts. The government were putting them out there to try and protect people.

"In actual fact they did more harm to out community than anything. Because it just emphasised the danger of knowing someone with this horrible disease at the time. It was harrowing".

Pictured is Sarah and her father.

Sarah says that her father suffered from mental health issues as a result of his diagnoses.

"He sadly has had a few mental issues and had to have been admitted to the local hospital," she told ITV News Central.

"To place your dad into a mental hospital like that and just leave him there like a vulnerable child is a really difficult thing to do and I'll never forget the day I had to do that along with my Mum.

"He's exhausted, he feels angry, he feels let down, but angry more than anything that this was allowed to happen."

The findings of the Infected Blood Inquiry will be published on Monday. Sarah wants justice for what has happened to her father and her family.

"I want the truth to come out I want people to be held accountable for what they did. I want justice at the end of the day," she said.

"No form of apology is ever going to make up for whats happened and I want compensation, not because money is the be all and end all, but people like my Dad have had to give up their livelihoods".

