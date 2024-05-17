Organisers of the Chatsworth International Horse Trials in Derbyshire say they are ‘devastated’ after cancelling the event.

The three day competition was scheduled to begin today, May 17.

It comes after the site experienced 12 hours of heavy rain.

Chatsworth International Horse Trials would normally see athletes from all over Derbyshire demonstrating their skills, showcasing everything from dressage to show jumping.

In a statement posted on their website, organisers said: “Our team has worked incredibly hard to organise the event, however the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our athletes, visitors and horses, which is our number one priority.”

Everyone who has a ticket will be contracted to receive a full refund.

What are the Chatsworth International Horse Trials?

The three-day event combines entertainment with world-class equestrian sport, encouraging children to also take part in the Young Event.

Activities normally range from dog shows, shopping, catering outlets, and a have-a-go dog agility course.

