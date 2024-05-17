Knife killers face life after teen stabbed eight times with Rambo blade

Two men are facing life sentences for the murder of a teenager who was stabbed eight times with a fearsome Rambo knife.

Omari Lauder, 24, and Mpho Obi, 22, were found guilty of killing 16-year-old Terrell Marshall-Williams on Friday, May 17.He was repeatedly knifed at a flat at Warnford Walk in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton on September 18 last year.

The victim, who was already there with a friend, was left to die while Lauder was also injured in the stabbing on the afternoon that day.Paramedics raced to the scene and gave Terrell CPR, but nothing could be done to save him.

West Midlands Police obtained CCTV footage which showed Lauder and Obi in the area where the murder had taken place.

They were seen dumping clothing, drugs and a mobile phone in a nearby field. The items were recovered by police alongside a blood-stained Rambo knife.The men were picked up by a taxi after the murder and CCTV showed Lauder being dropped off at his home.

Officers raided the address and found a trail of blood leading to the front door. Inside were signs that Lauder had tried to self-administer first aid.He was arrested at Walsall Hospital two days later where he had been seeking treatment. Lauder had told staff he had been chased by a dog and had impaled himself on a fence.Obi was arrested on September 18. His phone was seized and police discovered a message sent just after the murder where he boasted he had stabbed someone.

Both defendants had denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon. But following a three-week trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, they were today convicted by a jury.Obi had admitted possessing with intent to supply both heroin and cannabis before trial while Lauder was found not guilty of the same charges. Lauder, of Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston, and of Strathfield Walk, Merry Hill, are due to be sentenced on July 1.

Det Insp Dan Jarratt, who led the investigation, said: "These men went to the address armed with a large knife and carried out a ferocious attack on Terrell, who was just 16.

He was stabbed multiple times and left to die in the flat.

"Officers worked hard on this tragic case and are pleased we have secured justice for Terrell and his family.

"No sentence will bring Terrell back, but I hope his family can now begin to rebuild the next part of their lives."This case is yet another reminder of the deadly consequences of carrying knives.

"West Midlands Police is working tirelessly to tackle knife crime and I implore the public to work with us to achieve this."

