Twelve people have been convicted of drug offences in the largest operation undertaken by West Midlands Police's County Lines Taskforce since it was set up two years ago.

On the 23 May 2023, seventeen warrants were executed at properties across Birmingham and Solihull following a six month investigation into the Rico, Diego, Figo and Potter drug lines.

In November 2022, The County Lines Team launched a major investigation into the four lines known as ‘Operation Huntarian’ following enquiries into drug dealing in Birmingham and Solihull.

Analysis of all four lines showed bulk messages being sent to a large amount of numbers – a common trait of County Lines operations.

The numbers associated with each line would reference either Rico, Diego, Figo or Potter and advertise drugs for sale.

Brothers Aadam and Haroon Iqbal and Mohammed Usman were in control of the ‘Rico Line’ through two phone numbers operating in Hodge Hill.

Aadam and Haroon were stopped by officers a number of times.

Phones and IMEI numbers recovered from them linked them to the running of the ‘Rico line’ and frequently placed them in the same location as the phone line.

During a search of their properties when the warrants were executed, Haroon and Usman were each found with a ‘Rico line’.

Detectives also looked into the ‘Diego line’.

On the 3 February 2023, Adam Slater and Tiahna Phillips were both working for the ‘Diego line’.

They were stopped in their car in Solihull where phone data showed the ‘Diego line’ as being active in the area.

Slater was stopped once again on 14 February and two phones were recovered – Following an analysis of the phones, one of them was identified as being used for the ‘Diego line’.

The line was subsequently dropped.

On 17 February, Yasine Sadiq reactivated and switched the line to a different network.

He also did the same with his personal phone number.

However, through telecommunication investigations and CCTV enquiries detectives were able to track the change and link Yasine to the ‘Diego line’.

West Midlands Police says this is a tactic often used by drug dealers to evade being captured by police.

Investigations into the phone data associated with the ‘Figo line’ showed regular communication between Mark Seeley and Amani Adams who were working for the line along with Ilyas Sadiq who controlled the line.

The three men would regularly exchange messages arranging meet ups and drug drop offs.

Seeley’s car was captured on CCTV a number of times parked outside shops where the ‘Diego line’ would be topped up - Drug users would top the line up in exchange for extra drugs. A tactic often used by drug dealers to evade police.

As the Investigation gathered pace, detectives looked into the Potter line which showed Anees Mahmood, Humair Ul Rehman and Levy Mukwita in regular communication.

Messages revealed that Mukwita would supply drugs to all four lines.

The 24-year-old would act as the middle man to each line and phone data shows that he would arrange the supply of drugs with those controlling and running all of the lines.

All four lines were active in parts of east Birmingham and Solihull and were taking over 1,000 calls per day and servicing more than 200 drug users of class A heroin and crack cocaine.

The revenue from these lines were estimated to be between £18,000 and £20,000 per week – up to a staggering £100,000 per month.

During the warrants we recovered a significant quantity of class A drugs, a large amount of cash and mobile phones used to run some of the lines.

Aadam and Harroon Iqbal, Usman, Seeley, Yasine Sadiq, Ilyas Sadiq, Slater, Phillips and Mukwita were all arrested during the warrants on the 23 May.

Amani Adams and Rehman handed themselves in the following month, while Mahmood was arrested at Birmingham Airport in September having fled to Pakistan.

Over the last eight months, 11 people have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Birmingham Crown Court – And on Wednesday, Amani Adams was the last person to appear at court where he also pleaded guilty.

All 12 will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Phil Poole from the County Lines Team, said: “This was a huge and complex investigation carried out by The County Lines Team who have successfully taken a large number of drugs off the streets and secured these convictions.

“The four lines operated under a unique model and they all worked together as a coalition which is rare to see with drugs line.

"This meant they could service more customers and ultimately earn more money together.

“The people involved have caused misery in communities in Birmingham and Solihull, by fuelling serious and organised crime such as knife crime, burglary and robbery.

“Our actions do not stop at enforcement. We continue to work with partner agencies to offer support to vulnerable people and provide long-term support.

“As ever, we couldn’t do this without information from the public and encourage you to get in touch if you have any information. You might think it’s nothing, but it could be integral to our investigation.

“We’re relentless in our fight against organised crime.”

The twelve:

Aadam Iqbal aged 27, of Ward End Park Road, Birmingham

Adam Slater aged 21, of Fordrove Lane, Solihull

Amani Adams aged 21, of Brinsford Road, Wolverhampton

Anees Mahmood aged 24, of Parkfield Road, Alum Rock

Haroon Iqbal aged 33, of Drylea Grove, Birmingham

Humair Rahman aged 26, of Rymond Road, Birmingham

Ilyas Sadiq aged 28, of Fernbank Road, Birmingham

Levy Mukwita aged 24, of Wallbank Court, Birmingham

Mark Seeley aged 36, of Ninearces Drive, Fordbridge,

Mohammed Usman aged 26, of Hodgehill Road, Birmingham

Tiahna Phillips aged 22, of Draycott Avenue, Bimingham

Yasine Sadiq aged 26 of Fernbank Road, Birmingham

