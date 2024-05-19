Twin brothers completely wrecked a family birthday bash at a Hollywood Bowl after accusing their innocent victims of 'staring' at them.

During a verbal confrontation near the pool tables at the Rubery venue Jason Joyce sparked the violence by throwing a punch before pulling out a machete which he waved around wildly.

Meanwhile Mark Joyce tried hitting someone with a pool cue, but ended up being wrestled to the floor.

Both then launched glasses which hit one male in the face and caused him long-term damage, forcing him to retire from his £60,000-a-year job.

The jobless pair, aged 17 at the time of the attack in 2021, were slammed by Judge Richard Bond as 'drunken louts every decent person dreads meeting on a night out'.

He also blasted their family following a number of disruptions from the public gallery.

Despite expressing his desire to sentence both to custody Judge Bond acknowledged he could not because the three-year delay in the case had 'saved' them.

Both Joyce brothers, now aged 20 and of Victoria Road in Handsworth, admitting unlawful wounding while Jason also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making threats with a bladed article.

They were sentenced to 18 months detention suspended for two years at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 16.

Both twins, who are on Universal Credit, were ordered to carry out 175 hours of unpaid work and 40 days rehabilitation activity.

Mark Joyce was told to pay £750 compensation and Jason was instructed to pay £1,500.

CCTV captured the chaotic scenes which unfolded around 11.30pm on October 30 in 2021 when the family targeted by the Joyces were out celebrating a 30th birthday.

Prosecutor Simon Phillips stated the defendants 'turned their attention' to them when the bar announced it was closing with Mark saying 'what are you staring at?'

The family made attempts to reassure the twins they did not 'want any trouble' but then Jason punched one man in the face in an unprovoked attack.

The victim's father tried to get Jason off his son resulting in a melee unfolding.

Mark Joyce tried swinging a pool cue while Jason exited the immediate area only to return wielding a machete.

"It's almost a miracle no-one was hurt by the blade," Mr Phillips said.

Both twins landed punches and kicks before they grabbed glasses from the bar area and threw them, with one of them hitting one of the male members of the family in the face.

The Joyces were then observed laughing as they left, the court was told.

Jason Joyce and Mark Joyce Credit: BPM Media

As the footage of the incident was played noises could be heard coming from defendants' family in public gallery prompting Judge Bond to issue them a warning.

He said: "This is a public court you are entitled to be here. It is not a TV show on ITV in the morning where the public think they can join in. You don't in a public court."

After criticising one person for letting their phone go off he added: "Those are the rules.

"It is my court not yours. If any of you say anything anymore you are out. It really is as easy as that."

The judge requested photos showing the victims' injuries be shown on court screens so the brothers 'can see what they did'.

The younger male who was attacked had a swollen face and black eyes due to a broken eye socket and cheekbone.

His father, who was hit in the face by a glass, had visible cuts while the court was told he has ongoing problems with his vision.

In a statement he said he had been forced to retire from his £60,000-a-year job, lost his confidence and found the ordeal 'extremely annoying and upsetting'.

Defence counsel for the brothers provided written submissions to the court, but neither were required to air any personal mitigation after Judge Bond confirmed he could not send the twins directly into custody.

He said: "I am utterly disgusted by the behaviour of these two defendants.

"The fact one of them thinks it appropriate to go out in public with a machete then produce it while drunk.

"I would do anything I can to send them to custody, I really would, but it looks as if the guidelines are against that."

He stated the delay in the case had 'saved' them adding he had also got to sentence them as if they they were still 17.

But after hearing both were on benefits, without jobs, and were illiterate having dropped out of school Judge Bond said: "I have got kids of their age.

"They go to university. Aren't they lucky? But, and it's a big but, while in university my kids all work in cafes, in bars, in the service industry that doesn't require them to read and write.

"Why can't these men get a job? There are lots of different jobs available in the service industry, there really are."

He confirmed both would have to pay 'quite a bit of compensation' notwithstanding the fact their only income was £430 a month Universal Credit.

Passing sentence Judge Bond said: "That family had the misfortune to attend Hollywood Bowl in Rubery.

"I say misfortune because you two drunken louts, that's exactly what you were, attacked them and caused them injuries.

"You are the sort of young men every decent person dreads meeting on a night out because you cause misery and upset."

He stated they did not have to go 'anywhere near' the family and continued: "This phrase is often said by young men trying to demonstrate they are the 'big I am'; 'what are you staring at?'.

"As soon as you hear those words everybody knows there's going to be trouble, boy was there trouble on this night.

"You caused this confrontation despite what members of your family may think. I 100 per cent blame you two."

The judge also criticised the pair for carrying out violence in front of 'middle-aged women' who would have been particularly 'terrified' at the scenes.

Confirming neither would be sent down on the day he added: "As tempting as it is for me to impose immediate custodial sentences I can't.

"I took an oath to do right by what the law says I must do and that's what I will do.

"I must follow the sentencing guidelines not just for the particular offences but also the guidelines for sentencing children and young people."

The brothers both stood with their arms folded initially but then made praying gestures.

Judge Bond stated they would have received sentences of 32 months if they were adults, minus credit for their guilty pleas.

He confirmed any breaches of their suspended sentences would be reserved to himself adding: "I hope I never see you again. Not just in court, I hope I never see you on a night out.

"You are every decent person's worst nightmare."

