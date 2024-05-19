Chemical alert as man arrested near Warwickshire golf club

A warning has been issued by police after concerns were raised about a ‘man with chemicals’ in a street near a Warwickshire golf course.

The alert was raised in Shakespeare Drive, a residential road in Nuneaton, near the town’s golf club on Saturday, May 18.Warwickshire Police attended the road and called in ‘chemical experts’ after concerns were raised.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Risks related to the chemicals were being ‘assessed’ with police remaining in the area.In a post on social media, shortly after 7.30pm yesterday, the force said: “There is currently a police presence in Shakespeare Drive, Nuneaton, after concerns were raised around a man having access to chemicals.

"A man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time."Officers are working closely with chemical experts to assess any potential risk and we will update you when we know more.

"In the meantime. Please follow any directions from our officers at the scene and speak to them if you have any concerns.

"Thank you for your patience and support while we deal with this incident."

