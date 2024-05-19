Extra police officers will be operating in a Birmingham suburb over the coming days after 'shots were fired' at a property.

It happened in Glendower Road, in Perry Barr, just after 11pm last night (Saturday, May 18). No-one was injured. Officers say they believe this to be a targeted attack.

Police say, shots were also fired at another property in Glendower Road on the afternoon of Saturday 11 May.

Subsequently a 23-year-old man was charged with firearms and drugs offences, and appeared before Birmingham magistrates on Wednesday where he was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 12 June, said police.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the incidents could be linked, and this will form part of their on-going investigation.

A statement on the West Midlands Police website reads: "We know how concerning this will have been in the community with two firearms incidents within a week.

"Firearms have no place on our streets and we're determined to find out who was involved and why.

"We'll have extra officers in the area to provide reassurance over the coming days.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in and around the area at the time and may have seen something, has dash cam footage or any information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 and quoting log 5258 of May 18.