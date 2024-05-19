Undercover operation with Guide Dogs charity tests Lichfield taxi drivers

Licensing officers from Lichfield District Council joined forces with the charity Guide Dogs to check taxi drivers are complying with their legal requirement to carry guide or other assistance dogs.

Last month, an undercover licensing officer was joined by regional policy and campaigns manager Jessica Luke and her working guide dog, Pebble.

They went to take journeys in taxis that had been booked in advance and from those parked on a taxi rank.

No drivers refused to take the fare.

Cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said: “This operation was organised after receiving intelligence that taxi drivers have been refusing to carry visually impaired people accompanied by a working guide dog.

"I’m pleased that all the drivers who were checked during this operation complied with their legal requirement to carry guide dogs and thank them for doing so.

“Further operations are planned, and it’s worth reminding drivers that if they do refuse to carry an assistance dog, including a guide dog, they face having their license suspended or revoked, and prosecution.

"Guide dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m very grateful for their support in helping us protect the rights of visually impaired people in Lichfield District.”

