More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses while they were receiving NHS care between the 1970s and 1990s, in a disaster described by inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff as a “calamity”.

Sir Brian said “the scale of what happened is horrifying”, with more than 3,000 people dead as a result and survivors battling for decades to uncover the truth.

It has been labelled the "worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was "a day of shame for the British state" after the Infected Blood Inquiry identified a "catalogue of systemic, collective and individual failures".

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard has issued an apology to victims of the infected blood scandal on behalf of the health service in England.

She said "put their trust in the care they got from the NHS over many years, and they were badly let down".

In this interactive graphic, ITV News Central brings together the names, pictures and stories of those affected by the scandal.

Can't see the interactive graphic above? Click here to view

