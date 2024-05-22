Two bodies found in a house in Nottingham may have been "undiscovered for some time", according to police.

Officers were called to the property on Hartley Road, Radford on Tuesday 21 May, after concerns were raised for the welfare of its occupants.

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that the bodies of two women have been found inside.

Neighbours said a mother and daughter lived at the address, and had not been seen for several months.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: "It is believed they had lain undiscovered for some time."

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow added: “Whilst we don’t believe there to be an immediate risk to the public, we are keeping an open mind into what has happened at this address and will be working hard over the next few days to establish how and when these two women lost their lives.

“In the meantime, my thoughts – and those of every other officer involved in this investigation – are with those who have died, their family and friends.”

