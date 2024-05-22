A body found in a Leicestershire river has been identified as a woman from Loughborough who went missing in March.

The body of Marie Wan, 51, was found in the River Soar in Zouch last month.

Leicestershire Police were called to the river on Sunday 28 April, where a body was found.

Formal identification has now revealed that the body was Mrs Wan, who had been reported missing after last being seen in Loughborough on Wednesday 13 March.

A missing person investigation was launched and a number of public appeals were made to help find her.

Leicestershire Police said: "The cause of Mrs Wan’s death is not being treated as suspicious and full support is being provided to Mrs Wan’s family.

"A file is being prepared for HM Coroner.

"Thank you to everyone who helped with our appeals to find Mrs Wan and who provided information to us.

"The family and friends of Mrs Wan have also extended their thanks to officers involved in the investigation as well as to members of the public who helped in the search for Mrs Wan."

