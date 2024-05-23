Airline pilot Peter Gregory, 25, died when his hot air balloon plummeted to the ground near Ombersley in Worcestershire during a competition Credit: West Mercia Police

A leading hot air balloon pilot’s desire to “gain a competitive edge” may have contributed to the crash which killed him, an investigation has found.

Peter Gregory, 25, who was an airline pilot, died when his hot air balloon plummeted to the ground near Ombersley in Worcestershire during a competition on June 25 last year.

His family said he was a passionate balloonist who "took one last flight, doing what he loved" when he died.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found the crash happened when the balloon climbed rapidly before its envelope – the outer layer – collapsed as a parachute inside it stalled.

Investigators said the climb, the balloon’s design and the weather conditions all likely contributed to the crash.

The accident happened while the balloon was climbing away from a target on which Mr Gregory had to drop a marker as part of the competition.

The report stated he may have used a high rate of climb to “gain a competitive edge because of his desire to do well in the competition”.

Mr Gregory had competed in balloon competitions around the world for several years.

The AAIB said it was told by several people who knew him that he was a “very safe pilot” but was “competitive and wanted to win”.

An unnamed friend said he was one of “the world’s best pilots, but (he) would push the limits of what (he) could do”.

Emergency services were called to a field off Holt Fleet Road, near Ombersley Court. Credit: ITV News Central

Investigators were also told the competition at which he died “held more significance” as he had missed other events due to work commitments, and needed to achieve a high enough score to qualify for international contests.

The balloon was a racing balloon built by Mr Gregory using “high quality materials”, the AAIB said.

The report also noted there was “a strong wind gradient on the day of the accident”, and “climbing into a changing wind can cause the balloon to distort, increasing the chance of a stall”.

Mr Gregory's balloon is second from the left, with four others involved in the competition. Credit: AAIB

In a tribute, they said: "Peter Gregory. 25 years of living life to the full."On the morning of Sunday 25th June, our Pilot Pete took one last flight, doing what he loved.

"Be it in a hot air balloon or as an Airline Pilot, Peter’s passion for flying was something his family and friends could only admire and support him towards."

His family added: "When he set his heart to something, he’d never give up, he was driven and determined, and one could only watch on in awe.

"We will fly together again soon Pete.

"We love you

"Dan, Mummy, Daddy & Emma"

The AAIB made three safety recommendations to the British Ballooning and Airship Club, including the development of an “effective reporting culture within the ballooning community”.

Two recommendations were made to the Civil Aviation Authority, such as publishing guidance related to the oversight of competition balloon flying.

