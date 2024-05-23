A five-week-old baby has died from whooping cough, as cases continue to rise across the UK.

There have been five infant deaths this year with the highest rate of infection seen in the group that is most vulnerable – babies younger than three months old.

Warwickshire’s director of public health Dr Shade Agboola confirmed the fatality at a recent meeting of the county’s health and wellbeing board while addressing concern over the surge in cases nationally.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a release earlier this month that confirmed 1,319 cases had been flagged in March 2024, following on from 918 in February and 556 in January.

"We have been busy in the health protection space in the past couple of weeks," said Dr Agboola.

"The information out there in the media around pertussis, whooping cough, and the increase in the number of cases has unfortunately impacted us.

"We had a death from pertussis a couple of weeks ago in a five-week-old baby in Rugby. We are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency to come up with a range of actions to support that particular community where the death has happened."

Data published via UKHSA’s interactive map shows three cases in Rugby in the past week, seven in the past fortnight and 35 cases for the year up to May 4.

There have been 31 cases in the district of Warwick, 24 in the district of Stratford-on-Avon, six in Nuneaton & Bedworth and three in North Warwickshire in the same period of 2024.

What is whooping cough?

Whooping cough, clinically known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection which affects the lungs. The first signs of infection are similar to a cold.

Whooping cough can be dangerous in young children Credit: PA

After around a week, infection can develop into bouts of coughing that last for a few minutes and typically get worse at night.

Young babies may have difficulty breathing after a bout of coughing that does not always come with the distinctive whooping noise associated with the condition, making it hard to distinguish from other conditions.

What is the advice on whooping cough? The latest Government advice reads: "If anyone in your family is diagnosed with whooping cough, it’s important they stay at home and do not go into work, school or nursery until 48 hours after starting antibiotics, or 3 weeks after symptoms start if they have not had antibiotics.

"This helps to prevent the spread of infection, especially to vulnerable groups, including infants.

"However, vaccination remains the best protection for babies and children."

What should those worried about whooping cough do?

Ask for an urgent GP appointment or call NHS 111 if:

a baby under six months old has symptoms

you have a very bad cough that is getting worse

if you've been in contact with someone with whooping cough and you're pregnant

you or your child has been in contact with someone with whooping cough and have a weakened immune system

Call 999 or go to A&E if:

you or your child turn blue or grey (on black or brown skin this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands or the soles of the feet)

the sufferer is experiencing breathing difficulties, seizures or chest pain

Visit the NHS website for more advice.

