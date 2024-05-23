Play Brightcove video

Street artists from across the world have landed in Leicester to bring buildings across the city to life through colourful artwork.

The Bring The Paint street festival has returned to the city for the fourth time and is said to be one of the largest, free, open air galleries in the world - running until Sunday 26th May.

Huge street art murals can be spotted across the city centre.

It showcases artworks from national and local creatives, to international artists from all over the world, including Canada, Australia, and Brazil.

Artistic Director of Bring The Paint, Izzy Peacock said: “We are incredibly excited to stage Bring The Paint for the fourth time in Leicester. Our world-class line-up speaks for itself, and we are proud to be working with such an incredible selection of artists. The festival is set to be one of the biggest street art events in the UK this year.”

Leicester City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, said: “Leicester hosted the first Bring the Paint event in 2017, and the amazing results of that can still be seen in the city centre today. I’m delighted that the city council is sponsoring Graffwerk to bring the event here once again this May and look forward to welcoming world-class street artists from around the globe to our city.”

