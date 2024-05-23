Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed in broad daylight in Leicester.

Police were called to Glazebrook Road just before 1.15pm on Wednesday 22 May.

The victim was treated for injuries but pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two boys, aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 52-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Another teenager, aged 17, a man, aged 36, and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. All those arrested remain in custody.

Scene preservations are in place in Glazebrook Road and Gillman Road.

Leicestershire Police says officers will remain in the area to carry out further enquiries, while officers from the West Leicester Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA) will be carrying out reassurance patrols.

Detective Inspector David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, said: “While our investigation is in its early stages and several people have been arrested, I’m appealing for anyone with information to come forward as a matter of urgency.

“This incident happened in broad daylight in a residential area, so I firmly believe there are people who can help. I’d ask anyone with doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact police. Anything you can tell us, no matter insignificant you think it is, could be important.

“I’d also ask any witnesses who saw the incident to get in touch.”

