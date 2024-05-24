Play Brightcove video

Fourteen people have been arrested after an intelligence-led raid found 'numerous people smoking Class A drugs' at a property in Nottingham.

The intelligence-led raid happened at a house in Woodborough Road, Mapperley, shortly before 8am on Thursday (23 May), following reports of criminal activity.

Nottinghamshire Police arrested a number of suspects inside the property and detained more outside after they failed to escape from officers.

A car linked to the address was found in Hyson Green shortly after the raid, where the driver and passenger were also arrested after a vehicle-search found more suspected Class A drugs.

The 14 suspects are aged between 19 and 63, and were taken into custody.

11 suspects have since been released on conditional bail and another has been released without charge, while two suspects remain in custody.

The police force says it will not tolerate drugs in the community.

Inspector Steve Dalby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will not tolerate drug crime in Nottingham, as demonstrated by this warrant.

“Drugs can cause or be linked to violent offences and other crime types that have a significant impact on our communities.

“The arrests during these warrants is therefore positive news, as is the recovery of harmful drugs.

“We will continue to work closely with local residents and have officers on the ground to gather intelligence and take action against those who are found to be harming the community.”

Local residents are also being told to report anything suspicious.

He added: “We are committed to taking swift and appropriate action against any concerns the public have in the local area.

“We are here for you to make sure you feel safe and secure in the knowledge that police will act upon your concerns.

“If you have any concerns or spot suspicious activity in your local area, please report it to us as soon as possible either on 101 or in an emergency, 999.”