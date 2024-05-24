PM Rishi Sunak heckled by pro-Palestine protesters in Cannock

Play Brightcove video

The Prime Minister has been heckled by angry pro-Palestine protesters in Cannock as he arrived at the final stop of his UK tour after announcing the General Election date.

Rishi Sunak's key message was on the economy - but some voters said on Friday they believe the Cannock Chase constituency could go back to Labour because of disappointment with the Conservatives.

Mr Sunak has been on a whirlwind tour of the UK since announcing the poll on Wednesday, travelling to Derbyshire, Cardiff and the Scottish Highlands on Thursday before heading to Belfast and Staffordshire on Friday.

The pro-Palestinian protesters took up position outside the South Staffordshire College in Cannock and delayed his entry.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…