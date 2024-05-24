Seven killers who attacked a 21 year old with a 24cm 'Rambo knife' in Walsall have been locked up for a combination of 138 years between them.

Bailey Atkinson from Bloxwich was stabbed 32 times in the attack on January 28 last year. He was so badly wounded medics had to perform open heart surgery at the scene on High Street, Walsall.

His killers, who were all teenagers at the time of the attack, were all found guilty of murder in March and sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 24 May.

Mr Atkinson had been out with a friend when he was chased by a gang and left for dead in a pool of his own blood.

Staff at a nearby Asda witnessed the violent onslaught and rushed to his aid but later died in hospital.

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed outside Asda in Walsall Credit: BPM Media

Patrick Brookes, 18, of Hunter Crescent, Walsall, was detained for life, with a minimum term of 20 years.

Ronan McCulloch, 19, of Livingstone Road, Bloxwich, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 20 years.

Sonny Loveridge, 20, of Irvine Road, Bloxwich, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 23 years.

Benjamin Wilkes, 18, of Guild Avenue, Bloxwich, was detained for life, with a minimum term of 18 years.

One 17-year-old, from Walsall, was detained for life, with a minimum term of 19 years.A second 17-year-old, from Walsall, was detained for life, with a minimum term of 19 years.A third 17-year-old, from Marston Green, Solihull, was detained for life, with a minimum term of 19 years.

Two other teens, 18-year-old Nvaah Whitter and a 16-year-old who cannot be named, were acquitted of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Bailey Atkinson. Credit: West Midlands police

West Midlands Police said Mr Atkinson had moved to Walsall from Coventry two years prior to his attack, having wanted to 'escape a gang lifestyle.'

On the night of his death, the killers arrived in two cars - a Toyota and a Seat Leon - both of which had been stolen days earlier.

Mr Atkinson tried to run away but his attackers surrounded him and 'lay blows' - they then ran back to the two vehicles.

Both cars were driven to grassland near Slater Street and Gough Street, where they were dumped and 'set alight'.The 'Rambo' knife was discovered underneath the victim, who was initially conscious but bleeding heavily.Mr Atkinson said "I can't breathe" before his breathing stopped and CPR was performed by medics. Mr Atkinson was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham but was pronounced dead at 2:55am.

A post-mortem found he had 'chop or slash-type injuries', with 65 separate areas of bruising and over 30 areas with stab wounds.