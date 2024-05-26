Benefit cheat swindled £57k because he 'didn't realise his wife had a job'

Benefit cheat Adrian Cooper duped taxpayers out of more than £57,000 benefits - after claiming he did not know his wife had a job.

The 57-year-old received income support, jobseekers allowance and housing benefit.But North Staffordshire Justice Centre heard he was not entitled to the money as his wife worked and he failed to declare he had a part-time job at Newcastle Working Men's Club.In his interview, Cooper stated he was unaware his spouse was in employment despite her leaving the house at 8am and returning at 5pm each day.In total he claimed £57,774.46 he was not entitled to between March 31, 2009 and January 14, 2019.

Now Cooper has been sentenced to 34 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Prosecutor Hannah Baddeley said: "The defendant failed to disclose to the Department for Works and Pensions (DWP) that his wife was in employment while claiming jobseekers' allowance, housing benefit and income support. In total he claimed £57,774.46 between March 31, 2009 and January 14, 2019."Miss Baddeley said the initial claim was legitimate.

She said: "But he failed to inform that his wife was working. He was also earning a small amount at a working men's club in Newcastle. His wife was earning £100 a week."The defendant stated in his interview that he was unaware she was in employment. But she was leaving at 8am and returning at 5pm."He said his income did not exceed the amount he needed to disclose. He said it was less than £40 a week."Cooper, of Albermarle Road, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly failing to disclose information and two charges of fraud.Representing himself Cooper said: "I accept responsibility. I have never done anything wrong in my life.

"I was working at Newcastle Working Men's Club. I was told it did not need to be declared."He added he stopped working at the working men's club in 2019.

As part of the suspended sentence, Cooper must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days.District Judge Ian Barnes said: "It related to a number of different types of benefits.

"During the years of these claims you completed numerous forms stating the position was still the same. But the reality was your wife was working. She was earning.

"You were also earning."You were claiming taxpayers' money by way of the benefits system, but you were also being remunerated.

"Almost £60,000 worth of benefits were fraudulently claimed."Cooper was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

