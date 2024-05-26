Play Brightcove video

Watch Colette's story...

A woman who was just 17-years-old when she was infected with contaminated blood products following a routine operation has told ITV News she tried to take her own life.

Colette Wintle, who's from Worcestershire, contracted hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and was exposed to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). The hepatitis infections led to severe liver damage, and three years ago, Colette was diagnosed with liver cancer.

The severe haemorrhaging she suffered post-surgery led to the administration of substantial amounts of blood products - which neither she nor her family were consulted about.

It took 26 years for Colette to discover the devastating truth: she had been given contaminated blood."I wish to have the name of the person who specifically put in my records 'Factor 8' and crossed out 'safer product' which I was supposed to have been given," she said, reflecting on the betrayal and lack of transparency that marked her early experiences with the healthcare system.At 23, Colette underwent another minor operation for back pain, during which she was exposed to hepatitis B.

Her symptoms took six months to become visible - during which time three different GPs dismissed her concerns, suggesting she was imagining them.

Fortunately, the cancer was treatable, but she acknowledges the grim reality she faces. "I know that I'm facing the 'inevitable' and it's only a matter of time," she said.For over three decades, Colette has been a tireless campaigner, seeking justice and truth from the government.

Her battle has not been just for herself, but for the thousands of haemophiliacs and their families affected by this scandal.

She said: "At that point I realised that I don't have a choice here I either stand up and speak out and start campaigning or I sit back and do nothing and that that wasn't acceptable to me I wanted the truth fact after effect after fact being presented and you can't imagine the frustration of being rejected every time that you present the evidence."

Colette recalls the immense frustration and repeated rejection she faced in her quest for answers - as well as the ripple effect of the crisis.

She highlights the widespread devastation, adding: "Five members of one family were all infected at the same time".

The physical and emotional toll of her condition has been profound. Colette described the grueling experience of antiviral chemotherapy in 1999, which nearly killed her.

The daily injections, severe pain, muscle spasms, and debilitating fatigue made everyday functioning almost impossible.

Despite these challenges, she strived to provide a semblance of normalcy for her daughter, even as her own health deteriorated.The lack of transparency and repeated cover-ups by the health authorities have only added to Colette’s ordeal. Colette's campaign for justice is driven by a desire for truth and accountability. "We put our trust in the NHS, and we never thought they would be capable of doing what they've done to us," she said.

Despite the government’s apologies, she insists that more is needed—an acknowledgment of the specific wrongs and a commitment to real change.Her hope is for peace and vindication for all those affected by the scandal. "I wish them peace and being able to move on," she says, longing for a time when she and others can leave this painful chapter behind and enjoy the remaining years of their lives.

Her fight continues, but so does her hope for justice and closure.

