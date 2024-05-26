A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a house fire in Birmingham.

Police were called to Wharf Road in Kings Norton just after 4.30pm on Saturday 25 May.

Two children, aged three and five, were rescued from inside the house and taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

A 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. They are currently in custody and will be questioned by officers.

West Midlands Police say forensics teams will be at the house today (26 May) to establish a cause for the fire.

