Five men who were jailed for killing a DPD delivery driver who was beaten to death in Shrewsbury were in the UK illegally, it can be revealed.Aurman Singh, who was 23 years old and from Smethwick, sustained serious head injuries when he was struck with multiple weapons, including an axe, golf club and hockey stick.Five men were locked up for more than 120 years in connection with his killing earlier this year.

The killers had come to the UK from Punjab, India, in the years before the murder.They settled in the Black Country and were working in the region at the time of Aurman's death.

It has since emerged that they were in the UK illegally as their visas had expired.West Mercia Police confirmed that four of the defendants are believed to be 'overstayers'.

This includes Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh, and Manjot Singh who were all jailed for life, with minimum terms of 28 years.The convicts could now be deported and told to serve their life sentences in India.

A fifth killer, Sukhmandeep Singh, was in the UK legally.He was jailed for 10 years after being acquitted of murder but unanimously convicted of manslaughter.

Prosecutors branded him the 'inside man' after he tipped off his accomplices, handing over information on Aurman's whereabouts.

The attack happened in the middle of the day on August 21, 2023 as the delivery driver was on his rounds in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill.

The attack happened in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, near Shrewsbury in Shropshire Credit: Stephanie Wareham/PA

His injuries were described as so severe there was no chance of him surviving and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of theweapons in nearby Hubert Way.

The Audi was followed by police as it headed towards Tipton in the West Midlands where the men were filmed dumping the axe, wrapped in a grey hoodie, in a bin.

The men received the following sentences:

Arshdeep Singh- 28 yearsJagdeep Singh - 28 yearsShivdeep Singh - 28 yearsManjot Singh - 28 yearsSukhmandeep Singh - 10 yearsThe Home Secretary has a duty to make a deportation order for non-British or Irish citizens convicted of an offence in the UK and sentenced to at least 12 months' imprisonment - unless certain exceptions apply.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

