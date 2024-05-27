Crash between car and two trams causes travel disruption

There has been a crash between a car and two trams in Wolverhampton.

The incident happened on Bilston Street and has led to the ring road being blocked.

It doesn't appear at this stage that anyone has been seriously injured.

In a tweet, West Midlands Metro said: "Due to an RTC trams are unable to operate between the Royal and Wolverhampton Station."

