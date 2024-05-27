The future of a non-league football team in Leicestershire is uncertain after its chairman stood down and its men’s first team resigned from the league.

Coalville Town Football Club announced that its men’s first team, known as The Ravens, would resign from the Southern League Central Premier Division, the third tier of the English non-league pyramid.

Its long-running chairman, Glyn Rennocks, also announced he was stepping down from his role at the near-century old club.

Glyn said he could “no longer continue to subsidise the club” as the cost of running it had “spiralled” and “income has not matched the rise in costs”.

He added that the girls', juniors', inclusive, women's and youth teams would all continue “as normal”.

Coalville Town has 90 junior teams supporting almost 900 local children.

The Ravens’ recent successes include a fairytale run to the 1st round of the FA Cup in 2022 after beating Notts County.

They eventually lost to Charlton Athletic that year.

Glyn said in a statement on the club’s website:

“I first got involved with the club in the early 1980’s when we were in the nearby village of Ravenstone. At the time the club were in all reality a pub team. Over the next 40 years the club has progressed without ever suffering a relegation. Along the way we have enjoyed Promotions, FA & FA Trophy Cup Runs, became the first club from Leicestershire to appear at the new Wembley Stadium but more than all of that on field success we have become a real focal point for the town and local community.

"Over the last 2-3 years the costs of running a football club at this level have spiraled and the income has not matched the rise in costs.

"Also in recent years the once fantastic support we received from North West Leicestershire District Council has diminished, especially since a certain councilor came to prominence, and he has allegedly said that I personally should come under more scrutiny and has changed the council representative from Cllr Geary who has been for many years a fantastic representative for both council and football club. I feel this is totally unwarranted given the positive impact I and the club have had on the town, providing a facility and structure for almost 900 local children through our 90 junior teams to enjoy football coaching in a safe and healthy environment along with painting the town in a positive light through our success that has received nationwide publicity.

"I have always said I am a supporter and it just costs me a lot more than most to go to matches. However as I approach my 70th birthday I can no longer continue to subsidise the club. I have always ran it in a sustainable way, never cut budgets and the club has no debts, However, after much thought and discussions I have taken the difficult decision to step away. The club will withdraw it’s men’s senior team and resign from the Southern League with immediate effect.

"I have no doubt that this will disappoint a lot of people, no one more so than me, but there is no other alternative. Along with the financial impact, the running of the club falls on a small group of people, myself, Luke my son, Joy my wife and Steve Cartwright. Whilst we have a fantastic group of volunteers on match days, there is a huge amount of time needed from the four of us everyday and that can no longer continue. Over my tenure I have registered over £140,000 of director loans into the football club to help with its infrastructure, this I will never get back nor do I want back but I also dread to think of what this total would look like if I included every time I have had put money in to the day to day running. As mentioned I am not getting any younger and right now I am at a point where I would rather spend my time and effort on my family, particularly my two and three year old granddaughters – retirement from work also beckons!

"Thank you to our great sponsors and people like Mick Jordan who have helped ease the burden over the years as long term supporters of the club.

"Current management have been informed earlier today and we wish them all the best moving forward.

"The Girls, Juniors, Inclusive, Ladies and Youth teams will all continue as normal and will benefit from the fantastic facilities at the Owen St Sports Ground that have been created over the last few years.

"Lastly I would like to thank all the great players who have represented the club, the Managers Lee Harriman, Tommy Brookbanks and Adam Stevens who have all delivered unwavering success and helped make the journey enjoyable most of the time, the volunteers which no club can function without, the magnificent supporters who have followed us up and down the country, to Adams Park, Meadow Lane, Wembley Stadium and The Valley it has been massively appreciated. But to those core supporters who have stood beside me on cold winters nights in the Leicestershire Senior League, The Midland Alliance, The Northern Premier League and the Southern League they are the people I have done this for and I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart.

"Whilst I appreciate the news will come as a huge shock, I hope one day you will all understand and respect the decision taken. Thank you”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…