A driver has been caught putting on her make-up as she was driving along the M40 in Warwickshire.

The driver was just one of many unsafe drivers who have been caught on camera by police patrolling in National Highways’ unmarked HGV cabs.

Footage released also shows a motorist steering with his knees while tucking into fast food on the M6, as well as a driver using her mobile phone and looking at her laptop.

It comes ahead of a multi-agency week of action which will target unsafe drivers along the length of the M6.

Footage shows a motorist so focused on applying her make-up that she doesn’t notice the police officers driving alongside her.

When the officers in the National Highways unmarked HGV cab beep the horn she continues applying her makeup, the car swerving as she focuses on the mirror.

Footage also shows the driver of an Audi A3 seemingly scrolling through her messages, and at one point driving with both hands off the wheel. The officers then spot the driver "doing something" with her laptop next to her.

She puts the phone down as police let her know they are there – after alerting their colleagues travelling behind.

The HGV cabs are now being used as part of a Week of Action on the M6, taking place from Monday 3 June to Sunday 9 June, which aims to reduce the number of incidents on the motorway.

The week-long campaign takes place along the length of the M6, the longest motorway in the country, and has been labelled Operation Vertebrae.

National Highways say the most common offences they deal with are drivers not wearing a seatbelt (13,562) and using a mobile phone (11,965).

National Highways Head of National Road User Safety Delivery, Matt Staton, said: “We know that the shocking examples identified by police in our unmarked cabs are carried out by a small minority and, thankfully, that most of the drivers on our roads are part of the law-abiding majority.

“However, those who continue to take risks such as using their mobile phone at the wheel or other things that mean that their hands are off the wheel are putting themselves and others in danger. The Week of Action aims to make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to think carefully about their driving.

“Meanwhile, thanks to our Tramline HGVs, police have been able to put a stop to incidents of driving which could have very easily resulted in serious harm on the road.”

Inspector Si Paull, from Warwickshire Police, said: “Our officers are very enthusiastic about taking part in operations using National Highways owned unmarked HGVs because it allows us to intercept drivers like these who do not take driving seriously and could so easily be involved in a serious or fatal collision.

“Our aim is to save lives and unfortunately we are seeing too many drivers showing total disregard for their own safety and that of other road users whilst driving at motorway speeds.

“Warwickshire Police and partners will be running regular operations using the National Highways HGV this year and whilst we always choose to educate drivers first, due to the high stakes involved in some driving offences, officers will be robust in their actions against the motorists involved.”

