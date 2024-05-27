Unai Emery agrees new five-year contract as Aston Villa manager

Unai Emery has agreed a new five-year contract at Aston Villa, the club has announced.

The Spaniard guided the Club to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, securing Champions League football for the first time in the club's history.

Unai steered the side from 17th in the table to 7th during his first campaign in charge, bringing European football back to Villa for the first time in 13 years.

Chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Unai said: “I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club.

“Since I came to Villa with Wes and Nassef we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition.

“All the football structure with Monchi and Damian and the owners, we share the same vision and same goals.

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…