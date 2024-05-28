Families pay tribute to teenagers who died following Staffordshire collision

The families of two teenagers who tragically died following a collision in Staffordshire have released tributes to them.Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, died following a collision in Cannock Road, in Penkridge, on Saturday, May 25.Dafydd Hûw’s family said he was a "beautiful soul, a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and family member to all that knew him".

A statement from police released on behalf of the family said: “Dafydd was the kindest loving person you could wish to meet, he had his special ways and was different to anyone else.

“Everyone loved him, the baby of the family.

“Daf would do anything for anyone, albeit moan if he had to tidy his bedroom.

"He loved his friends more than life itself, and disastrously, this led to his early departure from this world whilst helping a friend on this dreadful night.

“We can take solace that Dafydd would always go out of his way to help his friends.

“We just want to thank his friends for all the wonderful messages and memories they have shared of him and that his short life was filled with lots of love and happiness.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time. But we thank everyone for their kind messages of support.”

Morgan’s family said he was a "kind caring and loving young man" who they were so proud of.

A statement released by the police on behalf of the family reads: "He was an outdoor person who excelled in rugby, cricket, horse riding and show jumping.

“He will be sadly missed by all his rugby, cricket and equestrian family and his family and friends.

“He was passionate about farming and had secured a place at an agricultural college. He was a very popular young man and was loved by everybody.

“You will be forever missed, Mum, Dad, Taid and Aunt.”Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision. officers said two 17-year-old girls are still in hospital, with one in a critical condition.Anyone with information should email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police. uk, call 101 quoting incident number 813 of 25 May, or message Staffordshire Police using their Live Chat on the force's website.

