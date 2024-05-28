Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s died while riding an e-scooter in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to Carlton Road, St Ann’s, shortly after 8pm on Thursday (23 May) after the man sustained a head injury.

He rider, who was in his 40s, died at Queen’s Medical Centre on Friday evening (24 May).

Officers are continuing to investigate what caused the man to fall from the e-scooter and have asked witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. If you saw what happened and have yet to get in contact with us, please do not assume that others have already told us what you saw.

“We are working to build up a complete picture of what happened. Whilst we do not believe the e-scooter was involved in a collision with another vehicle, we are keen to review any dashcam footage recorded by passing vehicles around the time of the incident.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who came to the injured man’s aid and stayed with him until emergency services arrived. This was a distressing incident for everyone involved and they acquitted themselves admirably in a difficult situation.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident 641 of 23 May 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...