A shopping area in Shard End in Birmingham has been sealed off after a man was stabbed.

The cordon near Heath Way Post Office remains in place today.

Police were called to the scene at around 7:20pm on Monday evening following reports of violent disorder.

Paramedics gave the man advanced trauma care for serious injuries before being taken to hospital. He remains in a serious condition today.

Detective Inspector Tom Lyons of West Midlands Police has urged witnesses of the incident, or anyone with useful information, to contact the force.

He said: "We’re urgently trying to establish what happened yesterday. We're carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area and speaking with a number of witnesses.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible - log 3655 of May 27. We will have an increase of officers in the area to offer reassurance to the community."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Heath Way, Shard End, at 7.20pm.

"Crews found a man with serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care on scene before being conveyed to hospital."

