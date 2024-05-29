Play Brightcove video

Watch the message from Des Coleman to ITV News Central viewers here

Presenter Des Colemen is returning to work after an illness that's kept him off ITV News Central's screens for two months.

In a message recorded today he thanked everyone who has sent him 'get well soon' messages, and says "it's quite humbling" and he is looking forward to being back with the Central team from tomorrow (30 May).

He says: "I have been quite poorly as of late. I had a cerebral fluid leak that left me with intense migraines, and on top of that, tinnitus.

"But I am getting better and looking forward to coming into work tomorrow."

Head of News Liz Hannam says:

"I can't wait to see Des back with the team, we've been missing him terribly - and so have the viewers. Our inbox has been overflowing with concerned messages."

