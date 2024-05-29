A drink-drug driver has been jailed after a passenger travelling in his car was killed in Leicestershire.

During sentencing at Leicester Crown Court today Luke Sullivan, 24, was jailed for 6 years and 8 months. On release he will be banned from driving for 5 years.

Kieran Andrews, 26, was a passenger in a car travelling at high speed towards towards Anstey in Leicestershire in March last year.

As the car approached the village, at around 10:30am, the driver mounted the pavement and crashed through a section of fencing.

Kieran Andrews died in March 2023.

Kieran was left with horrific injuries and, despite strangers trying to help him, he was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.

Another passenger who was sitting in the back of the car was also injured.

Luke Sullivan then fled the scene and went and hid in Bradgate Park.

At Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday (29 May) he was jailed for 6 years and 8 months and was told he will serve two thirds with good behaviour.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...