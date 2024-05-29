The father of a man who was killed by a drink-drug driver says he will never forgive the man who left his son to die.

Kieran Andrews, 26, was a passenger in a car travelling at high speed towards towards Anstey in Leicestershire in March last year.

As the car approached the village, at around 10:30am, the driver mounted the pavement and crashed through a section of fencing.

Kieran was left with horrific injuries and, despite strangers trying to help him, he was pronounced dead by emergency services at the scene.

Another passenger who was sitting in the back of the car was also injured in the collision.

The driver, Luke Sullivan, 24, fled the scene and hid in Bradgate Park for hours after to avoid police.

Play Brightcove video

"As a father, I had to break it to my daughters and his younger brother", says Kierans dad, John Andrews.

"It was the worst day of my life. Since then we've been determined to get him justice because this character ran off from the scene to leave him to die."

Kieran was one of five children and his family say they think about him every day.

"All my kids have not had to go to hospital all growing up and then this goes and happens when Kieran is twenty six"

"As a father, I couldn't protect him but we protected them all when they were growing up and they never come to no harm, then someone has gone and took his life like that."

Following the collision, Sullivan was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a collision. He was later released on bail.

At Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday (29 May), Sullivan was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in jail. On his release he will be banned from driving for 5 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...