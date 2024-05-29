A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal assault in Derbyshire.

Police were called to Addison Street at 8.37pm on Tuesday 28 May.

A man in his 40s was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Derbyshire Police say that, although the investigation is at an early stage, they believe it was an isolated domestic incident.

The force is asking anyone who has any information on the incident to contact them, quoting the reference 1106 of 28 May.

