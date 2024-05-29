A third teenager has died in hospital from injuries following a car crash in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to Cannock Road near Penkridge just before midnight on Saturday (25 May) to a report of a single-vehicle collision with four casualties.

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones and Morgan Jones who also died in the crash. Credit: Staffordshire Police

A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital for treatment. She died from her injuries last night (28 May).

Staffordshire Police say her family are being supported by specialist officers, and that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Another passenger - a 17-year-old girl - remains in hospital in a stable condition.

