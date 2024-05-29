A young woman from Wolverhampton who has applied for around 100 jobs with no sucess is calling for more support for disabled people who want to work.

Chloe Lambert, 22, has FASD or foetal alcohol spectrum disorder caused by exposure to alcohol in the womb and says without attitudes changing amongst employers she fears she will never get paid employment.

Explaining how the condition affects her Chloes said: "It's a struggle with day to day tasks and how people expect me to do things that I can't do. They can't see what's going on in my brain. And some people think there's nothing wrong with me because they can't physically see it."

One of the things Chloe finds frustrating is the lack of understanding and knowledge about FASD.

" I get reactions like: 'Are you pregnant?' 'Are you the alcoholic person?' And because people don't understand the condition it's hard for them to understand how I work and for them to know how to help me.:

What is FASD? (Source: National Organisation of FASD)

It results when prenatal alcohol exposure affects the developing brain and body.

It's a spectrum and people are affected differently.

Around 10 brain functions can be affected resulting in problems with motor skills, memory, atention, social skills, planning and decision making.

It is associated with 400 other conditions including hearing, vision and the heart.

Less than 10% of those affected have distinctive facial features including a smooth connection between the nose and upper lip, a thin upper lip and small eyes.

Over the years Chloe has had some support but she says it's not been consistent.

"You have to explain yourself all the time. And I think if you had ADHD for example, you might get listened to more because it's more well known.

"I think there should be that same consistent person, whoever you're dealing with, whether that be the Job Centre, Social Services or whoever. It needs to be the same person because otherwise you're having to explain yourself over and over."

Chloe is keen to work but often gets rejected immediately because she does not yet have her maths GCSE. Her dream would be to work as a play specialist in a hospital with children and young people before they have surgery.

"I have applied for over 100 jobs and I've had about three or four interviews. And once you get to the interview and you say: 'Oh, you can't do this, I need to have that' I think it's off putting for them because they dont know how to support you because that training is not in place."

"We don't want to be left sitting at home doing nothing. We want to be part of society. "

Chloe enjoys being an advocate for others with FASD and says her proudest day was when she went to Westminster a year ago to speak to the then disability minister.

She'd love to repeat that visit once the next government is in place.

For advice and support on FASD contact:

https://nationalfasd.org.uk/

.