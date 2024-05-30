A gurdwara in Coventry is offering free meals for the next few weeks to commemorate those who lost their lives in the two world wars.

The BVS charity is providing the food as one of the core principles of Sikhism which is to provide equality for all.

It aims to integrate the community and remember those who served and died in the First and Second World War - especially in the run-up to the 80th anniversary of the Second World War D-Day landings, on June 6.

This is all the idea of the leader of the gurdwara, Baba Ji Kulvinder Singh.

Baba Ji Kulvinder Singh (left) and Gurdeep Kaur Credit: ITV News Central

Gurdeep Kaur, of the Gurdwara BVS, spoke to us about the event.

She said: "It's really taking off.

"Babaji is from the catering industry himself and ever since he started this establishment he wants to give out free food to anybody, he wants to help anyone that needs help.

"The aim is to feed the homeless 24 hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. We are trialling this from 4pm to 6pm everyday and then after this week we want to go twenty-four-seven."

The gurdwara will be providing free hot meals from 4pm till 6pm every day up until 15th June Credit: ITV News Central

The free meals will be dished out between 4pm and 6pm up to June 15. There is also a big event on Fathers' Day on Sunday, June 16, which includes a free funfair.

Gurdeep said: "It's for anybody and everybody again, everything is free, the food, the rides for adults and children, the entertainment, the bouncy castles and face-painting.

"They'll be so much more food on the day. It's for anyone and everybody. I can't stress that enough."

Last year 5,000 people turned up to the event on Fathers' Day and this year they are expecting it to be even bigger.