A mother whose son died after being stabbed is giving her backing to the installation of new bleed kits across the East Midlands.

Zoe Cooke's son Byron was stabbed twice with a knife in Ilkeston in July 2021.

Since then she has campaigned for more bleed kits to be available to help people carry out first aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

She's now been to see one installed at a construction site in Nottingham.

She says: "These are saving lives. Like up to twice a week these are being used.

Zoe Cooke with a bleed kit Credit: ITV News Central

"The more these are around the country, the more lives can be saved. And I really take my hat off to them for doing this."

It's been five years since bleed control kits were first introduced in Nottingham City Centre.

Their aim was to allow people giving emergency 1st Aid vital time, while waiting for paramedics to arrive. But now their distribution and installation is being expanded.

At the construction site in the city, the developer has had one of the kits installed on its hoardings.

Mike Dowson, managing director of Turtle Engineering, the firm that makes them, said: "You enter the code as you all know, And when you open it, inside you've got the bleed control kit.

The bleed kit has been installed at a construction site in Nottingham Credit: ITV News Central

"There's always this association that it's about stabbings, and about gangs, and that's really not the case.

"We see where these kits are being used all the time. And it's car crashes in remote little villages where the ambulance is 45 minutes away.

"It's an industrial accident, something where's there's all the health & safety in place, but accidents happen."The bleed kits themselves contain various pieces of equipment.

From gauze impregnated with blood clotting agents, to tourniquets, to specialist seals to prevent air getting into chest wounds.

The bleed kits themselves contain various pieces of equipment

The construction firm that installed this bleed kit, did it after hearing Zoe's story, and is hoping others will follow suit.Richard Hardy, health and safety advisor for Graham Building and Developments Limited, said: "The company first became aware of the camapuign down in Birmingham.

"It's something we'd like to back, and obviously we'd like to advise other companies to do the same thing.

Byron Griffin

Mr Dowson said: "We hear from families and people who have been saved, regularly. And they're just so grateful that the kit was there. That it was available when needed."Since her sons death, Zoe Cooke's efforts to have more bleed control kits installed across towns and cities, won her the East Midlands Pride of Britain Award for fundraising.

But more importantly for her, they're part of Byron's legacy.She said: "At least 2 lives have been saved and they've been saved in his memory and he hasn't died in vain.

"And two people have lived because of his death."

