The family of a "kind-hearted and thoughtful" teenage girl who tragically died following a collision in Staffordshire says she will be "sorely missed and loved eternally".Police said Sophie Bates, from Stafford, was sitting on the backseat of a Ford Ka when the collision happened in Cannock Road, in Penkridge, on Saturday, May 25.Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service took the 17-year-old to hospital in a critical condition. Sophie died in hospital on Tuesday, 28 May.Her family have paid tribute to her in a statement released by Staffordshire Police.

It reads: “Our Princess Sophie, the best big sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many, was so strong on the outside, but truly so kind hearted and thoughtful inside.

"Full of fun and beyond witty.“We were so proud of the young adult Sophie was becoming, with the life plans she was putting in place.

"Excelling in college and her work placement, full of drive and ambition to have her own business.

"Sophie loved her friends and was enjoying embracing her teenage life and having the best time.“Our darling girl Sophie, will be sorely missed and loved eternally. Forever in our hearts, 17…always.”

Two teenage boys, Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, 18, of Tanyfron, Wrexham, and Morgan Jones, 17, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham Read, also tragically died in the collision.

Their families have issued separate tributes to their loved ones.Officers said another 17-year-old girl, who was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the collision, has since been discharged.A statement from Staffordshire Police, published on their Facebook page, reads: "We’d like to thank everyone who has been helping us investigate the circumstances of the collision and to those who have left heartfelt messages to the families who’ve been affected by what happened."Officers are still keen to speak to people who saw the collision or those with any information about the car leading up to what happened."We were called just before midnight and arrived a short time later."Anyone with information can email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk, call 101 quoting incident number 813 of May 25, or message police using Live Chat on their website.

