ITV Central's Andy Bevan attended the funeral of D-Day war veteran Albert Price.

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral of D-Day veteran Albert Price, who died just a few weeks before the 80th anniversary of the allied invasion of Normandy.

Albert, from Solihull, was only eighteen and a gunner with the Royal Dragon Guards when he landed on Gold Beach on June 6th 1994. He even lied about his age to join the British army earlier, and was part of a D-Day test run in April 1944 on Studland Beach in Dorset.

Albert was blessed with a long life, reaching the age of 98. But so many of his fellow soldiers, were not.

A young Albert, around the time he fought in WW2. Credit: ITV Central

Speaking last year Albert said:

"I can still remember driving the tank on to the beach in Normandy and having to zig-zag to avoid mines and shells flying straight at us.

"I will never forget that day, scrambling for safety after our tank got hit. I had to push my commander up out of the hatch and suffered shrapnel wounds in the process.

"I will always remember those young chaps I served with. They lost their lives so we could live."

Today at his funeral, Albert's legacy as a war hero was celebrated.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Albert's daughter Karen Price said: "He was the most amazing father – he taught me loads, he taught me how to be self-sufficient to look after myself but still be caring and he was an absolutely fantastic role model."

Elaine Butler from the Royal British Legion said that Albert "loved socialising, being with people, doing what soldiers always do. Comparing stories were you there I was there and thoroughly enjoying it. He loved every minute of it, and he loved the trips to Normandy."

Albert and Betty on their last trip to Normandy together. Credit: PA

Albert and Betty were planning to travel to Normandy for next week’s 80th anniversary, as they did back in 2019, but sadly Albert died at the end of April.

But for his family, Albert will be remembered on June 6th and beyond.

