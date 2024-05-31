Man charged after stabbing and disorder near Post Office in Shard End

A 22-year old man has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, as part of an investigation into a stabbing in Shard End in Birmingham.

Syed Kashaff who's 22 was arrested on the 29th May, following disorder on Heath Way on the 27th May.

Shard End Credit: BPM Media

A 27-year-old man was found near a Post Office with multiple stab wounds. He's still in hospital.

Kashaff is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham today (31st May).

Officers say a firearm and ammunition has been recovered as part of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Tom Lyons from the Major Crime Unit said:

“We are continuing our investigation to establish the details around what happened. CCTV enquiries are ongoing and we are speaking with a number of witnesses.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible. We will have extra officers in the area to offer reassurance to the community.”