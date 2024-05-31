Nottingham Forest have been charged by the FA for failing to control their fans during their defeat to Liverpool in March.

Forest fans were incensed after Jurgen Klopp's side scored a 99th minute winner at the City Ground, only just after referee Paul Tierney awarded a dropped-ball to Liverpool in the Reds' penalty area.

At the time, Forest were in possession in an attacking area before the referee stopped play for a head injury to centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Forest and first-team coach Steven Reid were charged at the time for their behaviour towards the referee.

Now the club have been sanctioned for failing to control their fans.

Supporters surrounded the away dugout amid spats with Liverpool's coaching staff.

A statement by the FA said:

"Nottingham Forest FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control at the Premier League match against Liverpool FC on Saturday 2 March.

"It’s alleged that Nottingham Forest FC failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conducted themselves in an orderly fashion; didn’t behave in an improper, threatening or provocative way; and/or didn’t commit any form of pitch incursion.

"Nottingham Forest FC has until Friday 7 June to respond."

ITV Central has contacted representatives from Nottingham Forest for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...