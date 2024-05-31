Play Brightcove video

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the official watchdog after a two-car crash involving an unmarked police car.

Emergency services were called to Narborough Road in Leicester at 5:50 this morning (31st May).

The police car had been responding to a separate emergency incident when it collided with a Fiat 500.

Narborough Road crash Credit: Leicester Media

A woman in her thirties who was driving the Fiat, has been taken to hospital with injuries.

Two officers who were travelling in the police car were also taken to hospital with minor injuries. Both officers have since been discharged from hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

Pictures from the scene show damage to the front garden walls of two properties in the area.

Detective Inspector Steve Kilsby from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out full enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"We remain at the scene and are speaking with a number of witnesses. If you have any information regarding the incident, and have not yet spoken with us then we ask that you do make contact with us. This includes if you have any dashcam or CCTV from the area".

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct is underway.