A passenger in a car crash in Staffordshire in which three teenagers died, has paid tribute to her three "dear" friends.

Emergency services were called to Cannock Road near Penkridge just before midnight on Saturday (25 May) to a report of a single-vehicle collision with four casualties.

Penkridge Credit: ITV Central

Brooke Varley who is 17 and from Newport in Shropshire, was a back-seat passenger in a Ford Ka when the collision happened.

Dafydd Hûw Craven-Jones, who was 18 and Morgan Jones who was 17, who were both from Wrexham, died in the crash.

Another 17-year old, Sophie Bates from Stafford, who was also a back-seat passenger, died in hospital on 28th May.

Brooke was taken to hospital by paramedics after the collision, and has since been discharged. She is now recovering at home.

"I am so upset to have lost such amazing people from my life"

Brooke paid tribute to Dafydd, Morgan and Sophie, and said:

“I wanted to write a tribute for my three friends Sophie, Morgan and Daf. I am so upset to have lost such amazing people from my life.

"Sophie was the kindest person who lived her life to the fullest. She is my inspiration to get better and do everything she didn’t get a chance to do. She will forever be in my heart.

"Morgan was one of the funniest people I know. He was always respectful, kind and sweet. He always looked out for me.

"Daf had a kind soul and loved his friends. I’m thinking of their families at this sad time and everyone who is affected by this tragic incident".