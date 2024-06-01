Four more boys including a 12-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenage girl in Newark.

Nottinghamshire Police received a report that a teenage girl had been attacked on Yorke Drive playing fields, Nottinghamshire, between 5.30pm and 7pm on May 25.

A boy aged 12, a 13-year-old, and two boys aged 14 have all been arrested on suspicion of rape, police said.

They have all been released on bail with strict conditions.

Four other teenage boys, two aged 15 and two aged 16, were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of rape and all four remain on conditional bail, police said.

Detective Inspector Amy Revill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have made a further four arrests in this case and our investigation is continuing to move at pace.

“We are continuing to support the girl and her family with specially trained officers and are doing everything we can to establish exactly what’s happened.

“I want to again appeal to the local community and anyone who may have any information to please get in touch with us. We have had several people come forward to help us with our inquiries – so thank you for your assistance.”

Inspector Charlotte Ellam, District Commander for Newark, added: “I understand the concerns this incident has caused to our community in Newark.

"But I want to make clear the team of detectives investigating this incident are working around the clock and we will uncover exactly what’s happened.

"We’ve been carrying out extra patrols in the area and this will continue. So, if you do have any concerns, please speak to one of my officers.

“We would also ask that people please avoid speculation whilst we go through this process.

“We’ll make sure to keep you updated as our investigation progresses.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...