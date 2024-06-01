Four people have been arrested after reports of shots being fired in open land in Birmingham on Thursday (30 May) evening.

The incident happened off Old Bell Road at around 5.45pm and involved two people on a moped.

No injuries have been reported.

Armed officers stopped a car in Marsh Lane after the incident and arrested four men.

A small quantity of drugs were seized and two knives and a baseball bat were also recovered.

Two 18-year-olds and a 21-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and a further 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

Police are retrieving and reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries as investigations continue.

Police say extra patrols are out to offer reassurance to residents.

