A man has been arrested after 32 lorries had their curtains slashed at Strensham Services on the M5 near Worcester on Thursday evening.

Police attended the site following reports two men were acting suspiciously.

32 lorries had their curtains slashed however nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles.

A vehicle fled the services and was followed by officers before eventually being stopped near Junction 3 of the M5 northbound by a stinger, with support from West Midlands Police.

A man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft and remains in police custody.

South Worcestershire Detective Chief Inspector Chris Percival said: “We were pleased to make an arrest after vehicles were targeted at Strensham services last night.

“We know most haulage thefts are connected to organised crime and the items they steal are likely sold on with the cash used to fuel further criminality.

“Those who are targeting service stations and laybys in our force area should be aware we are targeting them.”

