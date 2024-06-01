A teenage boy has died following a collision in Lichfield.

Officers were called to Ash Grove at about 6.30pm yesterday afternoon (31 May).

A pedestrian and a Nissan Qashqai were involved in the collision.

The pedestrian, a teenage boy, suffered serious injuries. He died a short time later.

Specially-trained officers are supporting his family at this time.

The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and is helping us with enquiries.

A small cordon is still in place in the area whilst investigations continue.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...