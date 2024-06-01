Stourbridge- born footballer Jude Bellingham has won the Champions League in his first season with Real Madrid.

The 20-year f ormer Birmingham City star described the 2-0 win against his former club Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, as the “best night of my life”.

Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior helped Real Madrid to their record-breaking 15th Champions League win - despite Dortmund dominating most of the game.

Jude, who was born in Stourbridge, has now capped off an impressive first season in Spain by winning European club competition's highest prize.

A record-breaking 15th win for Real Madrid in Europe's top club competition Credit: (Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Speaking to TNT Sports, Jude said: “I’ve always dreamed of playing in these games".

“You go through life and there are so many people who say you can’t do things and days like today remind you why.

“It gets hard at times and you wonder whether it’s worth it but nights like tonight make you realise.

“I was all right until I saw my mum and dad’s face. I can’t put it into words. The best night of my life.

“I think it has to be up there as the perfect season. We missed out on the Copa del Rey, which is the disappointment, but I couldn’t have dreamed of a better season than this. I just can’t believe it.”

"For clarification, we aren’t in Birmingham"

Among the thousands in the crowds at Wembley supporting Jude were people from his childhood club Stourbridge FC.

They took to social media after Real Madrid's win, firstly to clarify that Stourbridge isn't in Birmingham - as some commentators had mentioned during the game - before congratulating one of their very own, writing "Meet the Champions League winner from the Black Country".

And they weren't the only Midlands club congratulating one of their former players. Birmingham City, also took to social media to praise Jude on his momentous win.

Jude now joins an elite group of British male players to have won the Champions League with a foreign club after Real Madrid’s success at Wembley.